China allocates 99.9 bln yuan for childcare subsidies in 2026

(Xinhua) 14:05, June 04, 2026

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance has allocated 99.9 billion yuan (about 14.65 billion U.S. dollars) in central government funds for childcare subsidies this year, up 10.6 percent from 2025, as part of efforts to support the national childcare subsidy system.

Combined with local government funds, total subsidies for 2026 are expected to reach approximately 110 billion yuan, according to the ministry.

The subsidy distribution is progressing steadily, with health authorities at various levels responsible for the review and disbursement process.

The ministry said it will continue to work with the National Health Commission to strictly manage these funds, strengthen supervision and help build a childbirth-friendly society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)