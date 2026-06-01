China improves rights protection for minors

Xinhua) 14:42, June 01, 2026

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Civil Affairs requires minor protection agencies nationwide to offer tailored services such as mental health support and assistance for autistic children based on local needs and available resources, according to a circular issued on Sunday.

The document also orders agencies to update data on children in temporary guardianship scenarios, as well as records of support provided to vulnerable minors outside institutional care.

Moreover, local civil affairs departments must conduct safety inspections covering fire, food, building and electricity at minor protection facilities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)