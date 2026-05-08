World Smile Day marked in China

Xinhua) 11:14, May 08, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows students gathering to form a smiling face symbol on the playground at a middle school in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Children holding smiling face props play a game at a kindergarten in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Zhang Xinyu/Xinhua)

Children play a smile-themed game at a kindergarten in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

Students show smiling face props at a primary school in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

Children show smiling face props at a kindergarten in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

Students play a game at a middle school in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Students show smiling face props after class at a primary school in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

Children holding smiling face props attend a themed activity in celebration of the World Smile Day in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 7, 2026. May 8 marks the World Smile Day. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)