New semester kicks off for primary, secondary schools in many parts of China

Xinhua) 15:28, March 02, 2026

Students attend a class at a primary school on the first day of a new semester in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A teacher welcomes students in front of a primary school in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A student helps distribute teaching aids at a primary school in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students attend a class at a primary school on the first day of a new semester in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

