New semester kicks off for primary, secondary schools in many parts of China
Students attend a class at a primary school on the first day of a new semester in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A teacher welcomes students in front of a primary school in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
A student helps distribute teaching aids at a primary school in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Students attend a class at a primary school on the first day of a new semester in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in many parts of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China aims to make children fit, happy via new guideline
- China improves child welfare, strengthens care for minors
- Various extracurricular activities available for students across China during winter vacation
- Childcare subsidies benefit over 30 million babies in China
- China moves to provide high-quality childcare services
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.