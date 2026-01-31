Childcare subsidies benefit over 30 million babies in China

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has distributed childcare subsidies to more than 30 million babies to date, an official with the Ministry of Finance said Friday.

Regarding applications approved in 2025 that have not yet been disbursed, the ministry will urge relevant authorities to guide local governments in accelerating the process, said Liu Ying, deputy director of the social security department of the ministry, at a press conference.

The goal is to ensure that all outstanding subsidies are paid in full by the end of March 2026, according to the official.

China introduced a nationwide childcare subsidy program in 2025, as part of broader efforts to support families and encourage childbirth. The program will offer families 3,600 yuan (about 516 U.S. dollars) per year for each child under the age of three.

