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Juvenile prosecution figures down year on year in China: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:16, June 01, 2026
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial authorities handled prosecution review of 91,573 juvenile suspects in 2025, down 9.8 percent year on year, according to a white paper released on Monday by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).
The figure marked the first decline in recent years.
The number of juveniles prosecuted stood at 55,814 in 2025, down 1.9 percent year on year, said the SPP.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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