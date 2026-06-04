Making AI new frontier for China-U.S. cooperation

By Zhong Sheng (People's Daily) 10:58, June 04, 2026

Recently, the Chinese and U.S. heads of state had constructive exchanges on artificial intelligence (AI) and agreed to hold dialogue between the two governments on this issue.

At present, China-U.S. relations have generally remained stable, with both sides agreeing on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.

As two global powerhouses in AI sector, China and the United States working together to advance AI development and governance is not only a concrete step toward implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state, but will also help ensure that AI better serves the progress of human civilization and the shared well-being of the international community.

As intelligent transformation accelerates, whether China and the United States can strengthen exchanges and cooperation in AI bears not only on technological advancement and the broader adoption of AI applications, but also on the ability to effectively address the risks and challenges that accompany them.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger repeatedly pointed out that cooperation between China and the United States is particularly important when tackling complex global challenges such as AI governance.

The two countries share extensive overlapping interests in AI sector and should move past zero-sum thinking and confrontation to jointly nurture sustainable AI technological growth.

China and the United States have previously co-sponsored each other's AI-related resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly, while maintaining regular communication and dialogue via Track II channels. These interactions demonstrate that the two sides are capable of engaging constructively in this important field.

China remains open to deeper communication and coordination with the international community, including the United States, to promote the establishment of a broadly supported global AI governance framework and standards system.

Recently, a reporter from ABC tested self-driving vehicles in Beijing, while a Fox News host ordered grilled sausages from an AI-powered robotic convenience store kiosk also in the city. They remarked that in China, AI is not a technology of the future -- it is already part of everyday life.

Innovation in AI thrives on cross-border collaboration, and broad cooperation can accelerate technological progress. Industry observers generally believe that China and the United States have different areas of focus across AI research and development, applications, and regulation, making their respective experiences complementary to a certain extent.

On the basis of mutual respect, the two sides can fully leverage their comparative strengths, achieve mutually beneficial outcomes, and accelerate both technological progress and wider application of AI. As an article published by MIT Technology Review noted, major countries must work together in the field of AI to ensure that the technology genuinely benefits all humanity.

Existing market practices have repeatedly demonstrated the enormous potential of China-U.S. AI cooperation and its capacity to deliver mutually beneficial results.

China has become the world's largest holder of AI patents and an important engine of the global intelligent transformation, creating broad market opportunities for U.S. businesses. China's cost-effective, high-performance open-source large language models continue to attract global attention, while U.S. technology companies including Nvidia, Microsoft, and AMD have actively partnered with China's AI industry players across various business avenues.

Chinese multinational tech company Lenovo and Nvidia have jointly launched an "AI cloud super factory," positioning themselves together in next-generation intelligent infrastructure and empowering industrial upgrading and efficiency gains.

A growing number of practical cooperation cases fully demonstrate that China-U.S. cooperation in AI can break through barriers across technology, markets, and industries, unleashing innovation-driven momentum through mutual empowerment.

Healthy competition is an inevitable feature of China-U.S. engagement in AI. The core priority is keeping rivalry fair and constructive while upholding major-power responsibilities through cooperation.

At present, however, cooperation in AI still faces practical obstacles. Some in the United States continue to approach AI through the lens of zero-sum competition, politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing AI technologies while introducing restrictive measures such as investment controls, chip export restrictions, and cloud computing service regulations, thereby artificially erecting barriers to cooperation.

Such practices of "decoupling and severing supply chains" and building "small yards, high fences" run counter to the objective laws of technological development, undermine the legitimate rights and interests of businesses in both countries, and are harmful to coordinated development of the global AI industry.

In the face of suppression and containment, China remains firmly committed to safeguarding its right to development and advancing AI as an inclusive engine for global development.

The world does not want to see an "AI iron curtain" or a fractured global landscape split into isolated regional AI blocs. Ensuring that AI develops for good and benefits all humanity represents the greatest shared interest between China and the United States in this sector.

Looking ahead, hopes remain high that the United States will work with China to strengthen dialogue, properly manage competition, and expand cooperation, allowing AI to become a new frontier for China-U.S. cooperation and a strong catalyst for human progress, while helping both countries create a brighter intelligent future together.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)