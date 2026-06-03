Feature: China-Myanmar wushu exchange strengthens friendship

(Xinhua) 14:54, June 03, 2026

YANGON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Yangon came alive with energy, movement, and cultural exchange on Tuesday as students, martial arts practitioners, and families gathered for a China-Myanmar wushu exchange event.

Organized by the center with support from several educational and sports organizations, the event featured Chinese martial arts demonstrations, cultural performances, and interactive activities aimed at promoting friendship and mutual understanding between Myanmar and China.

Masters, practitioners, and student groups from various schools and wushu organizations showcased different forms of wushu, while Chinese dance performances added vitality to the event.

The event attracted students, parents, and Chinese language learners eager to experience Chinese culture firsthand.

Among the performers was 10-year-old Khant Hein Win, who had attended a wushu class at the China Cultural Center in Yangon for about three months. Performing in public for the first time, he expressed excitement about the experience.

"I feel very happy performing wushu here. It is the first time for me," he said.

His father, 42-year-old Ko Naing Win from Yangon, said he encourages his children to develop a broad range of skills and experiences. "My sons are 10 and 12 years old. I want them to have all experiences. I have them learn wushu for self-defense," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of Chinese language education. "I sent them to Chinese schools as China is developing and China and Myanmar share the Paukphaw (fraternal) friendship," he added.

For 15-year-old Mya Phoo Ya Thaw from the Myanmar Wushu Federation, wushu has been a much longer journey. She demonstrated wushu with her friends during the event.

Having practiced wushu for about eight years, she said, "I started learning wushu because I had a health issue. My lungs were weak. After practicing wushu, I no longer suffer from the lung issue."

Now training six days a week, she said, "Wushu brings health benefits and stamina. Our muscles become stronger, and our bodies become lighter. It will be easier to move around."

The event also drew students who attended as spectators. Among them was 17-year-old Thian Rin Mawi from Golden Education Sharing Center.

"This is the first time I have attended such an event. I like their performances," she said. "Attending such an event has helped me understand Chinese culture more."

Inspired by the demonstrations, she added that she would like to learn wushu herself.

U Nay Lin, vice president of the Myanmar Wushu Federation, said such activities help strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Myanmar and China.

Noting growing interest in wushu among children and young people, he expressed hope that more young athletes would emerge in the future.

"I believe that by holding such events, we can foster greater understanding and friendship between the people of Myanmar and China, and further strengthen the friendship between our two countries," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)