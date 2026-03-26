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Opening ceremony of 10th World Junior Wushu Championships held in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:54, March 26, 2026

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Humanoid robots perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

International Wushu Federation Ambassador Wu Jing (C) is seen during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)