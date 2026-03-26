Opening ceremony of 10th World Junior Wushu Championships held in China's Tianjin
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Humanoid robots perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
International Wushu Federation Ambassador Wu Jing (C) is seen during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, north China, March 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.