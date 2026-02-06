Europe launches first high-level wushu taolu camp ahead of Youth Olympics

BUDAPEST, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Europe's first high-level training camp dedicated to competitive wushu taolu for the Youth Olympic Games opened Thursday in Budapest, bringing together more than 40 of the continent's top junior athletes for a four-day intensive program.

Wushu taolu is a performance-based discipline of wushu, in which athletes are judged on choreographed routines that combine martial arts techniques, acrobatics and athletic movement.

The camp is aimed at preparing athletes for the World Junior Wushu Championships in late March in Tianjin, China, and for the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal later this year, where wushu will make its debut as an official medal sport within the Olympic system.

During the program, the International Wushu Federation dispatched two Chinese technical experts, Zhou Bin and Liu Qinghua, to lead instruction. Training focuses on Youth Olympic event disciplines, with an emphasis on technical execution and competition readiness ahead of major international events.

Patrick Van Campenhout, president of the European Wushu Federation, said the Budapest camp represents a key step in strengthening Europe's competitive wushu structure as the sport prepares for its Youth Olympic debut.

"This year is especially significant for the development of wushu," Van Campenhout said. "With wushu entering the Youth Olympic Games for the first time, Europe urgently needs to raise standards in rule interpretation, technical execution and coach education."

He described the camp as the first of its kind in Europe for high-level competitive taolu, adding that it offers young athletes an opportunity to make meaningful progress on the international stage.

Rong Jun, a member of the IWUF Technical Committee and director of the European federation's technical committee, said the camp is structured around preparation for both the World Junior Wushu Championships and Youth Olympic qualification.

"The goal is to improve athletes' understanding of the competition system through refined rules and higher coaching standards, raising the overall level of performance," Rong said.

Istvan Varga, president of the Hungarian Wushu Federation, said hosting the camp marked a milestone for both Europe and Hungary.

"Hosting Europe's first high-level wushu training camp in a Youth Olympic context is an important step for the sport's development," Varga said. "It also reflects Hungary's transition from a strong traditional wushu base toward a more competitive modern system."

