Top political advisor urges greater role for overseas students, scholars in serving China

(Xinhua) 08:58, June 03, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with members of the ninth board of directors of the Western Returned Scholars Association (WRSA) and delegates attending the WRSA's second national congress in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday called for greater progress in advancing the cause of overseas Chinese students and scholars serving the country.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while meeting with members of the ninth board of directors of the Western Returned Scholars Association (WRSA).

Wang also met with delegates attending the WRSA's second national congress.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) will be a critical stage in basically achieving socialist modernization, which puts new demands on the work of overseas-educated personnel, Wang said.

He called on the WRSA to consistently uphold the Party's leadership and to guide overseas-educated students and scholars in remaining true to their original aspirations of studying abroad while firmly keeping their mission of serving the country in mind.

The WRSA should play an active role in advancing Chinese modernization and guide overseas-educated talent to make contributions and achieve accomplishments in the new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, he said.

He added that Party committees at all levels should create a favorable environment for overseas-educated personnel to serve the country and support the work of the WRSA.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with members of the ninth board of directors of the Western Returned Scholars Association (WRSA) and delegates attending the WRSA's second national congress in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)