China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 13:04, May 26, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over and addresses the 51st Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, on May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's national political advisory body, held its 51st Chairperson's Council meeting on Monday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

He urged efforts to guide CPPCC members to strengthen research and consultation on major tasks laid out by the CPC Central Committee, and put forward forward-looking, targeted and practical opinions and suggestions.

Wang called on political advisors to focus on achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and engage in deliberation and consultation as well as offer suggestions on the main directions and key areas of basic research.

He also stressed efforts to gain a deep understanding of the dialectical relationship between high-quality development and high-level security, and strengthen research and investigation regarding disaster prevention, mitigation and relief to put forward opinions and suggestions in this regard.

The meeting reviewed and adopted revised rules on the biweekly consultation symposiums of the CPPCC National Committee, as well as a guideline on strengthening the sense of responsibility and commitment among political advisors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)