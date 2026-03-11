China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session

The fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) holds its closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2026. Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, concluded its annual session on Wednesday morning.

Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Presiding over the meeting, Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said the top political advisory body's annual session had yielded fruitful results.

Political advisors across the board have strengthened their resolve to contribute to advancing Chinese modernization and sustaining China's rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, Wang said.

Noting that 2026 marks the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Wang said the CPPCC must uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China, better play its role as a political organization, actively provide suggestions on state affairs, and pool strength and wisdom to ensure a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Wang called on political advisors to put forward more proposals beneficial to the people, do more practical things for their well-being, and help ensure the fruits of modernization benefit all people.

The CPPCC should help rally the positive energy of Chinese people at home and abroad so that they can forge ahead on the new journey and make greater contributions to the new era, said Wang.

A resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on the report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2026. Wang delivered a speech at the meeting. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

