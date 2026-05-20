Chinese national political advisors discuss boost for education, technology and talent building

Xinhua) 08:47, May 20, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, addresses a special consultative session held by the CPPCC National Committee to promote the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent, in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's national political advisory body, held a special consultative session in Beijing on Tuesday to promote the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent.

Addressing the meeting, Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, stressed that education, science and technology, and talent are fundamental and strategic pillars of Chinese modernization.

He urged the CPPCC to intensify research efforts, boost coordination and improve oversight to promote independent innovation in science and technology and independent talent training.

Wang also called on political advisors to carry out popular science activities and nurture a society-wide culture that values and embraces science.

Nearly 100 CPPCC National Committee members attended the consultative session. A total of 22 political advisors and experts delivered speeches.

State Councilor Shen Yiqin also addressed the meeting. She called for cultivating high-caliber professionals through high-standard scientific research, as well as increased efforts to address deep-rooted, fundamental issues constraining integrated development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)