China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 14:59, April 25, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over and addresses the 50th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, on April 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 50th Chairperson's Council meeting on Friday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over and addressed the meeting.

Wang urged stepped-up consultations, deliberations, research and thematic studies centered on the goals and tasks for developing the service sector during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), and formulating pragmatic and constructive suggestions.

He called for investigations and research into key issues in ecological conservation and efforts to organize educational activities aimed at protecting ecosystems and the environment.

Wang also stressed the need to fully implement the Party's overall policy for the new era on resolving the Taiwan question, leverage the CPPCC's role as the most inclusive organization in the patriotic united front, and rally people's support and strength to advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and national reunification.

The meeting decided that the 17th session of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee will be convened in late June.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)