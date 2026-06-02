Pic story of Qinqiang Opera performers in China's Xi'an

(:Xinhua) 16:42, June 02, 2026

Li Yintong (L) and Wang Yang, Qinqiang Opera performers from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, rehearse in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wang Xingyuan, Geng Yuzhu and Zhang Biyao (from R to L), Qinqiang Opera performers from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, perform in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 23, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lyu Jinshuang (L), a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, warms up for a performance in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Lyu Jinshuang, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, performs in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wang Jing, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, performs in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Li Yintong, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, practices techniques in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Yang Shengjuan (L), deputy head of the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, instructs a performer in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Yang Shengjuan (L), deputy head of the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, instructs a performer in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Biyao, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, practices techniques in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026.

Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Yang (L) and Nie Kemeng, Qinqiang Opera performers from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, prepare for a performance in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 23, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wang Jing (R, top) and Wang Yazhou (L, top), Qinqiang Opera performers from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, perform in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A seven-year-old boy performs Qinqiang Opera during an event in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 23, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Yang, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, prepares for a performance in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 23, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Yang, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, prepares for a performance in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 23, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Cao Wen, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, practices techniques in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Audience applaud a Qinqiang opera performance of the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Yang (R) and Jia Wanting, Qinqiang Opera performers from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, perform in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 23, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Wang Jing, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, performs in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006.

Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. Every weekend, they perform on public stage in Xi'an, bringing Qinqiang opera closer to local residents. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)