Wuju Opera staged in Zhejiang countryside

Xinhua) 09:13, February 04, 2026

Artists stage a Wuju Opera show in Meixia Village, Jinyun County of Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2026.

Around the Spring Festival, opera troupes are busy performing in the countryside of Zhejiang, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist prepares to perform Wuju Opera in Meixia Village, Jinyun County of Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2026.

An artist prepares to perform Wuju Opera in Wucun Village, Wucheng District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 27, 2026.

Artists warm up before a Wuju Opera show in Meixia Village, Jinyun County of Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2026.

Villagers watch a Yueju Opera show in Taoyao Village, Lipu Town of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026.

Artists prepare to perform Wuju Opera in Wucun Village, Wucheng District of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 27, 2026.

Artists interact with audience before a Yueju Opera show in Taoyao Village, Lipu Town of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026.

Artists stage a Wuju Opera show in Meixia Village, Jinyun County of Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 29, 2026.

