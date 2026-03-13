U.S. exhibition honors renowned Chinese opera artist

Xinhua) 13:04, March 13, 2026

NEW YORK, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Mei Lanfang, one of the greatest performers of Peking Opera in the 20th century, was honored at an exhibition that opened Thursday in New York City's Manhattan.

Co-organized by the China Institute Gallery and the Chinese National Academy of Arts, the exhibition, titled "The Dancing Goddess: Mei Lanfang in America," revisits the legendary artist's groundbreaking North American debut nearly a century ago.

In 1930, Mei embarked on a tour of six U.S. cities -- New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Honolulu, introducing Peking Opera to American audiences. Blending singing, dancing and dramatic performance, Mei captivated theatergoers and sparked widespread fascination with Chinese culture.

The exhibition commemorates his historic tour through costumes, photographs, paintings, stage sets, props and rare archival materials.

Highlights include costumes from the 1920s and 1930s with intricate embroidery and sequins, images of Mei performing on Broadway and rare footage from his signature performances, including from "Farewell My Concubine."

Experts say Mei's 1930 visit marked a milestone in China-U.S. cultural exchanges and had a lasting impact on the development of global theater.

Catherine V. Yeh, curator of the exhibition and professor of Chinese Literature and Transcultural Studies at Boston University, said Mei's legacy lies not only in preserving tradition, but also in transforming it.

"By introducing dance into Peking Opera, Mei helped shape its modern aesthetic," she said.

Wang Kui, director of the Opera Research Institute at the Chinese National Academy of Art, said that the 1930 tour showcased the essence of Peking Opera on the global stage and launched one of the most influential cultural exchanges between East and West.

"Looking back on this milestone journey today, the depth and significance of cultural exchange it presented remains invaluable," he added.

The exhibition runs from March 12 through July 12.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)