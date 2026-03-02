China Theatre Association vows greater support for rare opera genres

Xinhua) 11:18, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Theatre Association on Saturday announced a plan to provide increased support for the country's rare opera genres, which are practiced in limited regions compared with mainstream forms like Peking Opera and Kunqu.

The association, a national organization for theater professionals including playwrights, directors, actors and critics, has unveiled this plan at a symposium in Beijing as part of a broader initiative to promote the development of theater arts.

According to the association, the plan aims to expand the audience base and enhance the influence of rare opera forms through measures such as staging showcase performances of outstanding productions.

The theater art promotion program also outlines efforts to improve the quality of playwriting, facilitate direct access to high-quality theater resources at the grassroots level, and establish flagship youth theater activities nationwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)