BRICS membership strengthens Indonesia's resilience amid global uncertainties: official
JAKARTA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia has gained significant diplomatic benefits since joining the BRICS grouping, including greater resilience in maintaining domestic stability amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said on Monday.
Wijaya said Indonesia's participation in BRICS has helped the government safeguard national stability despite ongoing global challenges.
One tangible benefit, he said, has been the government's ability to maintain stable fuel supplies and prices.
"Fuel stocks and prices are guaranteed to remain secure and will not increase," Wijaya said in a statement published on the Cabinet Secretariat's official Instagram account.
He added that Indonesia's food security remains well maintained, with adequate supplies available for the population.
"Food stocks are also considered secure," he said, attributing the achievement in part to stronger international cooperation through BRICS.
Indonesia became a full member of BRICS on Jan. 6, 2025. The Southeast Asian nation has said its membership aims to expand economic partnerships, deepen cooperation with emerging economies and strengthen its role in global governance and development initiatives.
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