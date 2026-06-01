Scenery of Great Wall in north China's Hebei
An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunrise in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall in Qianxi County, Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Morning scenery at Great Wall in Zunhua City, China's Hebei
- Scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, N China's Hebei
- View along Hutuo River in China's Hebei
- North China county builds cashmere hub via equipment sharing, global exchanges
- Hebei section of Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicks off coordinated debugging and test
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.