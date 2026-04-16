Hebei section of Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicks off coordinated debugging and test

Xinhua) 13:29, April 16, 2026

A test train is about to depart from Xiong'an Railway Station in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2026. The Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicked off its coordinated debugging and test on Wednesday.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Railway staff members work on a test train which is about to depart from Xiong'an Railway Station in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2026. The Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicked off its coordinated debugging and test on Wednesday.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a test train passing through a bridge along the Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway in north China's Hebei Province. The Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicked off its coordinated debugging and test on Wednesday.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Wang Guansheng/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows a test train departing from Xiong'an Railway Station in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicked off its coordinated debugging and test on Wednesday.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Lu Qifan/Xinhua)

A test train departs from Xiong'an Railway Station in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2026. The Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicked off its coordinated debugging and test on Wednesday.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A test train is about to depart from Xiong'an Railway Station in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 15, 2026. The Hebei section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu High-speed Railway kicked off its coordinated debugging and test on Wednesday.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)