Pear blossoms attract tourists in Jinzhou City, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 13:22, April 07, 2026

Tourists admire blossoms in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Tourists admire blossoms in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows tourists taking a sightseeing train past a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A girl has fun at a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows tourists visiting a park in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Tourists admire blossoms in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Tourists admire blossoms in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

Tourists admire blossoms in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos of blossoms in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Tourists admire blossoms in a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2026. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows tourists taking a sightseeing train past a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2026 shows tourists visiting a pear orchard in Zhoujiazhuang Township of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. Recently, about 170,000 mu (11,333.33 hectares) of pear trees in Jinzhou City have entered their full bloom period. The pear blossoms, alongside the blooming rapeseed flowers in the fields, create a stunning scene that attracts a large number of tourists to admire the flowers and enjoy spring outings. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)