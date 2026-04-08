Tourists view seagulls in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, China's Hebei
Tourists feed seagulls on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Seagulls are seen on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Seagulls are seen on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Tourists view seagulls on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Seagulls are seen on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Tourists view seagulls on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.