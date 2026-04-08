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Tourists view seagulls in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 13:23, April 08, 2026

Tourists feed seagulls on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Seagulls are seen on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Seagulls are seen on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Tourists view seagulls on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Seagulls are seen on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Tourists view seagulls on the seashore in Beidaihe District of Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)