New Year on the Frontlines: Chinese lantern fair delivers creative flourish

15:53, February 26, 2026 By Shi Ziqiang from People's Daily ( Global Times

The 2026 Tangshan Nanhu Spring Festival Lantern Festival in North China's Hebei Province Photo: Zhao Liang

Editor's Note:

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). A new year begins with new resolve and new momentum. The call to "fight for our dreams and our happiness, and turn our great vision into beautiful realities" continues to inspire actions across China.

In the column "New Year on the Frontlines," reporters from the People's Daily traveled to the grassroots to witness the vitality of a vast nation, see its mountains and rivers in motion and its fields in abundance, and listen to the stories of people finding fulfillment in both life and work.

Through these stories, the column seeks to present a vivid portrait of Chinese modernization.

Is the Spring Festival lantern fair not only for viewing, but also for playing? The 2026 Tangshan Nanhu Spring Festival Lantern Festival, which took place in North China's Hebei Province, uses a full array of AI technologies to give the traditional lantern fair creative flourish. Visitors can experience the marvelous collision of technology and Chinese New Year festivity in a world of light and shadow.

Stepping into the Tangshan Nanhu Scenic Area, tens of thousands of lanterns shine like a river of stars. Five themed lantern zones and 40 creative lantern installations unfold across the site, forming a sea of lights spanning 300,000 square meters and winding along a 1.5-kilometer route. Elements of the Year of the Horse can be seen everywhere: a giant galloping horse lantern installation surges forward with imposing momentum, symbolizing a bright future ahead; the lantern installation named "Ride dreams as horses," meaning "let your dreams carry you forward," appears dreamlike and enchanting, looks like steeds riding the waves accompanied by a galaxy of stars, with romance fully dialed up.

Amid the surging crowds, waves of laughter rise one after another. What exactly is it that makes visitors reluctant to leave?

The lanterns can "talk," delighting the whole family - At Longquan Bay, the adorably designed "God of Wealth" lantern installation has become the most popular attraction. The "God of Wealth" holds a gold ingot in his hands, his expression irresistibly cute. Furthermore, it can speak equipped with an intelligent voice system, chatting back and forth with visitors and sending the crowd into peals of laughter.

Tourists visit the "God of Wealth" lantern installation equipped with intelligent voice system at the festival. Photo: Jiang Yijun

Visitors can also scan a code to receive blessings and take good fortune home - the zodiac lantern zone is also a sea of joy. The twelve zodiac lanterns are charming and playful, both traditional and trendy, and young visitors exclaim, "They're so photogenic."

AI costume-changing photos also play with time travel between ancient and modern: when it comes to the most trendy check-in spot in the areas, it has to be the "Cyberspace" lantern installation. Dazzling light effects with a full-on futuristic vibe draw a steady stream of visitors lining up to experience AI-powered costume-changing photography.

By simply taking a front-facing photo at the designated spot in front of the lantern installation, the system would automatically remove the background, changes outfits, and enhance the image. Hanfu, the traditional Chinese attire, Tang Dynasty (618-907) attire, or modern fashion clothes can be chosen freely. In less than a minute, twenty or thirty beautiful photos are freshly generated.

"One-click time travel, it's so thrilling!" exclaimed Chen Zilu, a visitor from Tianjin. "Tradition and technology have sparked new chemistry!"

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)