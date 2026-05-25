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Scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, N China's Hebei
(Xinhua) 13:40, May 25, 2026
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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