Scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 13:40, May 25, 2026

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Yudaokou pasture in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)