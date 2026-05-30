A glimpse of National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:43, May 30, 2026

A robot prepares popcorn for visitors in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

Robots stage a boxing show in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A robot demonstrates fruit picking in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A visitor takes photos of a robot in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

People visit the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

This photo shows a view of the motion-capture data collection area in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A robot dog demonstrates underground operation in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A visitor plays chess with a robot in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A robot serves coffee in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A robot demonstrates its ability at the industrial manufacturing training area in the exhibition hall of the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2026. The National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications was launched on May 16 in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, which is home to a growing number of robotics makers, including Unitree.

The base features more than 130 robots operating in over 30 vocational scenarios, ranging from catering, unmanned retail, and event performances to power line inspections, fruit picking and downhole operations.

As a comprehensive display and application promotion platform, the base not only showcases the commercial application scenarios that have been developed and implemented, but also presents the data collection and skill training processes, guiding embodied intelligence technology to further move from the laboratory to real-world social applications. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)