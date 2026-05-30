Real-world AI applications shine at Macao's leading high-tech expo

Xinhua) 10:30, May 30, 2026

MACAO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Held in Macao, BEYOND Expo 2026, a leading technology and innovation showcase, has put the industrial integration of AI from digital systems into physical industries on full display.

Themed "AI: Digital to Physical," the expo opened on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. According to the organizers, the expo features a wide range of programs and has attracted nearly 800 international exhibitors. At the venue, visitors can see robots with various capabilities, smart devices, and other products that embody cutting-edge technologies.

Chinese AI company iFLYTEK launched its latest AI glasses during the expo. The glasses support real-time translation in 122 languages, display contents directly on the lenses, and weigh about 40 grams.

Lin Huijie, general manager of iFLYTEK Consumer Wearables Business, said in an interview that the newly launched product spans a broad upstream and downstream industrial chain, requiring stronger industrial collaboration than traditional eyewear products. He said the company hopes to work with partners to help establish industry standards for smart glasses.

Stephen Wong, a participant in the expo, tried on the smart glasses on-site. "This is my first time wearing AI glasses. Products like this can make our business work more conveniently, and many negotiations and communications will become more direct," Wong said.

Wong added that this year's expo features a higher level of technological sophistication and more new product launches, expressing hope to discover more products and companies suitable for overseas expansion through Macao.

Not far from the smart glasses exhibition area, two robots performing martial arts movements attracted crowds of visitors.

Li Yang, head of marketing at Shenzhen-based Engine AI, said this year's expo has also showcased rapid technological iteration across the robotics industry.

The company's bipedal general-purpose humanoid robot is already on the market and can run, dance, and box, while its full-sized humanoid robot can run at 3 meters per second, combining agility with explosive force, according to Li.

The BEYOND Expo 2026 is hosted by the Macao Technology General Association. A series of forums and summits on various topics, such as green building and digital commerce, was also held. ■

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)