World Intelligence Expo highlights AI-industry integration, global collaboration

Xinhua) 11:18, May 29, 2026

This photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a scene at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off on Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, bringing together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Co-hosted by the municipal governments of Tianjin and southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, this four-day event is themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver." It features seven exhibition zones covering embodied AI, core AI technologies, low-altitude economy and commercial space exploration, with a total area of 130,000 square meters.

The event has attracted leading companies, including Fortune Global 500 firms and top domestic enterprises in the AI sector.

Industrial integration of AI is accelerating, driving efficiency improvement in traditional sectors and fostering new business models, said industry insiders attending the expo.

Vice minister of industry and information technology Ke Jixin said the ministry will work with all parties to promote high-quality development of the AI industry, advance the "AI+ manufacturing" initiative, strengthen innovation capabilities and improve the industrial environment.

Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, noted that high-quality datasets serve as both a technical resource and an innovation engine for the intelligent upgrading of advanced manufacturing.

"We support industry leaders and pilot entities in industrial manufacturing to build high-quality industry datasets in key areas, including automobile manufacturing, shipbuilding, rail transit, non-ferrous metals and petrochemicals," Liu added.

As many countries seek to empower industries via AI, China is actively promoting international cooperation in this field.

"We are making AI a priority in bilateral and multilateral tech cooperation. We will deepen international collaboration on AI and strengthen both technological innovation and capacity building," said Chen Jiachang, vice minister of science and technology.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, expressed his expectation for cooperation. China's approach of using technology to improve people's lives is well aligned with the UAE's vision of building an innovative and knowledge-based economy that focuses on the future, he said.

The ambassador also emphasized vast opportunities for deeper cooperation between China and the UAE in AI, advanced technology and the digital economy.

Despite competition in the AI sector, Wan Gang, president of the China Association for Science and Technology, said that win-win cooperation remains the mainstream aspiration. China is sharing its experience in AI applications, including smart cities, manufacturing and agriculture, with developing countries, providing inclusive products and services to help address common challenges.

Kazakhstan is one of the guest countries of honor at the expo this year. Zhuldyz Serik, senior manager of Astana Hub, an innovation cluster for IT startups based in Kazakhstan, engaged in enthusiastic talks with Chinese tech companies at the expo.

"I am amazed by China's rapid advancements, particularly in electric vehicles and AI. Chinese companies are highly capable, and technology here evolves at an impressive pace. We cordially invite Chinese tech companies, especially those in internet of things, fintech, medical technology and software, to explore cooperation opportunities in Kazakhstan," she said.

The expo runs through Sunday. During the event, more than 200 new products, technologies, achievements and research reports will be released, covering embodied AI, intelligent connected vehicles, low-altitude economy, smart manufacturing and smart living.

This photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a scene at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Visitors watch a demonstration of the load-bearing capability of a quadruped robot at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People watch humanoid robots of Unitree Robotics boxing at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a scene at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A robot threads a needle at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A robot threads a needle at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a scene at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People view exhibits related to low-altitude economy at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People watch a humanoid robot showcasing its capability at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People watch humanoid robots of Unitree Robotics boxing at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor tries an AI-powered translation glasses at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Robots play electronic pianos at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People watch a humanoid robot of Unitree Robotics performing at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People watch a robotic dog performing at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)