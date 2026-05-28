World Intelligence Expo spotlights AI's rapid integration into industries

Xinhua) 16:27, May 28, 2026

TIANJIN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, bringing together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Co-hosted by the municipal governments of Tianjin and Chongqing, the four-day expo is themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver." It features seven exhibition zones covering embodied AI, core AI technologies, low-altitude economy and commercial space exploration, with a total area of 130,000 square meters.

The event has attracted leading companies, including Fortune Global 500 firms and top domestic enterprises in the AI sector.

Industrial integration of AI is accelerating, driving efficiency improvement in traditional sectors and fostering new business models, said industry insiders attending the expo.

Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Ke Jixin said the ministry will work with all parties to promote high-quality development of the AI industry, advance the "AI+ manufacturing" initiative, strengthen innovation capabilities and improve the industrial environment.

Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said high-quality datasets serve as both a technical resource and an innovation engine for the intelligent upgrade of advanced manufacturing.

"We support industry leaders and pilot entities in industrial manufacturing to build high-quality industry datasets in key areas, including automobile manufacturing, shipbuilding, rail transit, non-ferrous metals and petrochemicals," Liu added.

The expo runs through Sunday. During the event, over 200 new products, technologies, achievements and research reports will be released, covering embodied AI, intelligent connected vehicles, low-altitude economy, smart manufacturing and smart living.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)