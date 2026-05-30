China's Wang Xiyu reaches French Open last 16 for first time

Xinhua) 10:40, May 30, 2026

Wang Xiyu celebrates after winning the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

PARIS, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Xiyu advanced to the last 16 of the French Open women's singles for the first time in her career with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva on Friday.

Wang made a sluggish start and fell 0-3 behind in the opening set before turning the match around. The Chinese player broke Starodubtseva in the fourth game and quickly seized the momentum, reeling off six consecutive games to take the set 6-3.

The second set was a much tighter contest, with the two players exchanging games throughout. Wang held her nerve in the closing stages to clinch the set 7-5 and secure a place in the next round.

The 25-year-old Wang is the only player from China to reach the third round of the singles main draw at this year's French Open. Starodubtseva came through qualifying and stunned world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the previous round, producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

Wang Xiyu hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu celebrates after winning the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu reacts during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu reacts during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Yuliia Starodubtseva hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu celebrates during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu celebrates after winning the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu serves during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu (R) serves during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu reacts during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu reacts during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu reacts during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Wang Xiyu celebrates during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Yuliia Starodubtseva serves during the women's singles third round match between Wang Xiyu of China and Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)