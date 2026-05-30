China releases role model stories to honor science and technology workers

Xinhua) 09:37, May 30, 2026

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the China Association for Science and Technology released the inspiring stories of "the Most Beautiful Sci-tech Workers" on Friday to encourage dedication to science.

These role models include Yu Zongren, Kong Hainan, Su Quanke, Song Rende, Chen Lei, Jin Haizu, Zhao Yang, Gui Haichao, Xu Hongjie, and Huang Guiyun, with their work spanning the frontiers of science and technology, national economic development, the major needs of the country, and the health and safety of the people.

Their research fields include aerospace applications, deep-sea exploration, new energy batteries, cross-sea bridges, plateau livestock farming, ecological protection, epilepsy treatment, and science popularization.

May 30 marks the 10th National Science and Technology Workers Day, and the country also celebrates the 26th National Science and Technology Week from May 24 to 31. Both events share the theme "writing a new chapter in science and technology during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030)."

A number of activities have been held across the country to showcase China's major initiatives for sci-tech innovation during the 15th Five-Year Plan period and the major achievements in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

China designated May 30 as the National Science and Technology Workers Day to encourage hard work and dedication to science.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)