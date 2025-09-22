China ready to build global sci-tech community for better future: vice premier

September 22, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong said Saturday that China stands ready to work with all countries to jointly build a global community of science and technology and create a better future together.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai.

He called for building an open and inclusive global innovation network, jointly tackling major challenges such as climate change, promoting the reciprocal sharing of technological achievements, and improving the global sci-tech governance system while practicing the Global Governance Initiative.

Nikolai Snopkov, first deputy prime minister of Belarus, this year's guest country of honor, and Chen Jining, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, also attended the event.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits an exhibition on achievements in China-Belarus scientific and technological innovation cooperation after the opening ceremony of the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 20, 2025. Liu addressed the opening ceremony here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

