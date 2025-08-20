China ready to strengthen international sci-tech cooperation to empower global development: foreign ministry
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen exchange and cooperation with various countries to let sci-tech innovations empower global development and modernization, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing last weekend.
Robotics teams from 15 countries participated in the event, which, some commentators said, showed China's competitiveness and influence in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics.
"I have also watched the videos, and humanoid robots are moving from laboratories to daily life," Mao said.
She noted that recently, China has held events such as the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the World Robot Conference and the World Humanoid Robot Games, which showcased achievements of innovation in the fields of artificial intelligence and robotics and built a platform for international exchange in cutting-edge technology and dialogue on future industries.
China holds that it is only through openness and cooperation that sci-tech innovation and human progress can be made, Mao said.
