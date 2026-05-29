China supports Uruguay in safeguarding sovereignty, security, development interests: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:03, May 29, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Uruguay's Foreign Affairs Minister Mario Lubetkin in New York, the United States, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates Uruguay's adherence to the one-China principle and will support the country in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and development interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Meeting with Uruguay's Foreign Affairs Minister Mario Lubetkin in New York, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that maturity, stability and predictability have been the defining features of China-Uruguay relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties.

China is ready to work with Uruguay to well implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, intensify high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation across all fields and elevate the China-Uruguay comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height, he said.

Noting that Uruguay is the current rotating chair of the Group of 77 and China, Wang said China stands ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with Uruguay to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Lubetkin said Uruguay is ready to work with China and leverage its role as the rotating chair of the Group of 77 and China to advance the reform agenda of the United Nations.

He said Uruguay firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is ready to work with China to strengthen high-level exchanges and expand cooperation in fields such as trade, finance, energy, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as science and technology, to continuously advance bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)