Interview: China-Uruguay relations continue to deepen, says Uruguayan president

Xinhua) 08:51, February 06, 2026

MONTEVIDEO, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Uruguay and China have been making consistent efforts toward closer bilateral ties, Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi has said.

Orsi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua prior to his state visit to China this week.

In Uruguay, the development of friendly relations with China is a consensus for all sectors, Orsi said, adding that successive Uruguayan governments have actively sought to deepen relations with China since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The Uruguayan president said that the bilateral relationship is like a building under construction. "Instead of being compact blocks that are put together at once, it is brick by brick, piece by piece. So every agreement we sign, or previous governments have signed, is part of the same building," he said.

Despite different national circumstances, both Uruguay and China adhere to mutual respect, always seeking common ground and multilateralism, he said. "These values also guarantee good relations in the future," he said.

Orsi described the four main global initiatives proposed by China as "the pillars that support the building of world peace." He thinks highly of the Global Governance Initiative, saying the world has to rethink and redesign the global governance.

Orsi mentioned that during his term as intendant of Canelones Department in Uruguay, he made multiple visits to China, during which he was able to see in person China's progress in technology and innovation, which Uruguay is "very interested in learning."

Orsi said that the economic structures of Uruguay and China are very complementary. As a global supplier of premium food products, Uruguay exports substantial cereals and beef to China. Meanwhile, new energy vehicles from Chinese brands are very popular among Uruguayan consumers.

In addition, photovoltaic panels and other new energy products manufactured in China are also popular in the Uruguayan market, which provides more opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries, according to Orsi.

He also emphasized fruitful sports cooperation programs between the two countries, including training programs for Uruguayan athletes in China that have yielded excellent results.

With Uruguay assuming the presidencies of the G77 and China, as well as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and Mercosur this year, Orsi said Uruguay will promote multilateralism, regional integration and deeper cooperation with China.

Concluding the interview, Orsi extended Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people, wishing them happiness and good health.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)