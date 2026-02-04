China's top legislator meets with Uruguayan president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting China has always regarded Uruguay as a trustworthy friend and partner, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Uruguay to follow the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries and promote China-Uruguay cooperation to achieve more results and better benefit the two peoples.

He said the NPC is willing to enhance exchanges and mutual learning with the Uruguayan General Assembly on legislation, supervision and governance experience, and provide a favorable legal environment for deepening practical cooperation.

On the basis of mutual respect, the relations between Uruguay and China have developed healthily and steadily, Orsi said.

He expressed the hope that the two sides will deepen cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, investment, environment and culture, strengthen friendly exchanges between legislative bodies, learn from each other's legislative experience, and continuously promote the development of bilateral relations.

