Uruguayan president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes

Xinhua) 10:18, February 04, 2026

President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

