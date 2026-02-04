Home>>
Uruguayan president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes
(Xinhua) 10:18, February 04, 2026
President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
