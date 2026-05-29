China-Kyrgyzstan media forum held in Bishkek
BISHKEK, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The China-Kyrgyzstan Media Cooperation Forum was held here on Wednesday, where nearly 100 participants, including representatives from media, academia and business, held in-depth discussions on economic and trade, people-to-people exchanges, and media cooperation.
Participants noted that as the China-Kyrgyzstan relations continue to deepen in the new era, media organizations from both countries should shoulder the responsibility of promoting shared values and telling stories of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) founding. Participants said media organizations in SCO member states should fully leverage their role as bridges of communication, promote the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen practical cooperation, foster closer ties among peoples, and contribute to building a better SCO.
The forum was jointly organized by China's People's Daily and the Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House.
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