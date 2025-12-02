China congratulates Kyrgyzstan on successful early parliamentary elections: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:36, December 02, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Following successful early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, China has expressed its congratulations and its willingness to work with Kyrgyzstan to promote the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press conference when asked to comment on the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, saying that at the invitation of the Kyrgyz side, the Chinese side had sent a delegation to observe the election and believed that this election was democratic, open and transparent, offering a highly positive assessment.

As a friendly neighbor and a comprehensive strategic partner for a new era, China supports the choice of the people of Kyrgyzstan, Lin added.

He said China believes that under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan will surely achieve long-term stability and make new and greater achievements in national development and the rejuvenation of the nation.

"China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, further increase mutual support, deepen all-round mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the continuous deepening and solidification of the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future," the spokesperson said.

