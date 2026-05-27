China ready to build closer China-Kyrgyzstan community with shared future: FM

Xinhua) 16:07, May 27, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting in New York, on May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to jointly build an even closer China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov have forged strong mutual trust and friendship, providing a strategic guarantee for the development of China-Kyrgyz relations, said Wang, who met with Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev on the sidelines of a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

China supports Kyrgyzstan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and supports its efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China opposes any interference in Kyrgyzstan's internal affairs, Wang said.

He also expressed belief that Kyrgyzstan will abide by the one-China principle, support China's efforts toward reunification, and oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.

China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and highly appreciates Kyrgyzstan's constructive role in the China-Central Asia mechanism, Wang said, adding that China will fully support Kyrgyzstan in hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit this year.

Kulubaev, for his part, said that Kyrgyzstan firmly supports China on issues concerning China's core interests such as Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates and supports the series of global initiatives proposed by Xi, he expressed hope that China will continue to support Kyrgyzstan in its role as the rotating chair of the SCO.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)