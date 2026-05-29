Senior Chinese political advisor visits Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 13:28, May 29, 2026

BISHKEK, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visited Kyrgyzstan from Tuesday to Thursday.

Shen, also chairperson of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov, and Special Representative of the Kyrgyz President for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev.

During the visit, she also attended the SCO Heads of Regions Forum and a meeting of heads of sister cities, as well as the "Health Express -- A Bright Journey" event.

Shen conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to President Japarov, saying that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era has maintained a strong development momentum.

China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future featuring good-neighborliness, friendship, and shared prosperity, said Shen, noting that China fully supports Kyrgyzstan in successfully hosting this year's SCO Summit.

President Japarov asked Shen to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi, noting that Kyrgyzstan and China are good neighbors, good friends and good partners.

The Kyrgyz side supports the four major global initiatives put forward by China and is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side across all areas to promote the sustainable, long-term development of bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)