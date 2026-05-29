Chinese vice premier stresses efforts to eliminate workplace safety risks

Xinhua) 10:59, May 29, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a ceremony marking the launch of China's annual workplace safety month in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Thursday underscored efforts to identify and address all types of risks and hidden hazards that threaten workplace safety, in a bid to firmly uphold the bottom line of the country's safe development.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a ceremony in Beijing that marked the launch of China's annual workplace safety month.

While drawing on lessons learnt from past accidents, regions and departments across the country must act to ensure that all responsibilities for workplace safety are fulfilled, and all safety management measures are effectively implemented, Zhang said.

Efforts must be made to conduct strict investigations and impose severe penalties for illegal and irregular activities, such as concealed operations in coal mines, falsification of safety monitoring data, and illegal storage of hazardous chemicals, Zhang added.

The vice premier also called for regular skills training and emergency drills to strengthen preparedness for risk prevention across the society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)