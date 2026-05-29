Senior CPC official meets delegation of British MPs

Xinhua) 09:06, May 29, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, shakes hands with David Lidington, honorary president of the Great Britain-China Centre and former British minister for the Cabinet Office, in Beijing, capital of China, on May 28, 2026. Wang met with a British delegation of cross-Party members of parliament (MPs), who have come to China to attend the 14th China-UK Senior Leadership Forum. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Thursday met with a British delegation of cross-party members of parliament (MPs), who have come to China to attend the 14th China-UK Senior Leadership Forum.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said the leaders of both sides agreed to develop a long-term, stable comprehensive strategic partnership when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China in January this year.

Wang said China is willing to work with Britain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen exchanges between political parties, enhance political mutual trust, and promote more achievements in mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The CPPCC National Committee is ready to contribute to this endeavor, he added.

David Lidington, honorary president of the Great Britain-China Centre and former British minister for the Cabinet Office, said a prosperous and stable China is in the interests of all parties.

Noting that Britain attaches great importance to opportunities for cooperation with China and appreciates China's contributions to global governance, Lidington said Britain stands ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and multilateral coordination with China to promote common development and world peace and stability.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with a British delegation of cross-Party members of parliament (MPs), who have come to China to attend the 14th China-UK Senior Leadership Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, on May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)