Interview: British, Chinese partners can find successful way forward through candid dialogues, says former British official

Xinhua) 11:14, May 28, 2026

NANJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- "The British government and parties have the determination to see a good, consistent relationship with China going forward," said David Lidington, honorary president of the Great Britain-China Centre (GBCC) and former British minister for the Cabinet Office.

"Over the past 19 years, I have witnessed the development of the GBCC and the forum," Lidington said on the sidelines of the 14th China-UK Senior Leadership Forum held in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday.

"We have established a way of conducting our affairs based on plain speaking, courtesy, and a search for mutual understanding," Lidington noted. "In my experience, difficult subjects are easier to raise now than when the forum started. Everybody was a bit nervous and cautious in those earlier years compared with how we are now. This is a sign that the relationship has developed and matured in a way that is thoroughly well."

Lidington hopes this meeting in Jiangsu will become part of a wider program. "In future years, the forum can take place in other parts of China that we have not yet visited," he said.

"One thing that strikes visitors is the sheer size of China; it is easy to underestimate geographically. There is also insufficient understanding in Britain of the cultural diversity within China. It is important to experience this firsthand," he said.

He would also like to move the forum around different parts of the UK to show Chinese visitors other areas of the country. "I think that would be of great value."

On the broader relationship, Lidington said Britain and China are in a good place at the moment.

"Looking ahead, we share many common interests and face shared challenges. We both want to see accelerated economic growth in our countries, as we believe this is the only way to bring prosperity to our people through trade and investment."

A China-UK business roundtable was held on Tuesday afternoon.

Lidington described the business roundtable as an important innovation that brings together British businesses from different sectors with interests or investments in China, as well as Chinese businesses interested in the UK.

"There are opportunities for us to work more closely together across many sectors, including manufacturing, energy, and services," he said.

The economic relationship between Britain and China is already strong, he stressed, with China ranking among the UK's top trading partners. "There are opportunities in China for established British brands, niche manufacturers, and high-tech producers."

He also pointed to recent plans by the Chinese government to further open up the services sector, particularly in regard to international legal services, where the UK has a significant advantage.

"I believe professional services, such as law and finance sectors, will greatly benefit Chinese industry as it continues to develop, grow and function in global marketplaces. So I think there are great opportunities for partnership going forward," said Lidington.

Lidington added that people-to-people, cultural, and educational ties also help strengthen mutual understanding.

"I believe that through honest conversations between partners, we can find a successful way forward in a turbulent and fast-changing world," Lidington said.

Tom Simpson, managing director of China operations and chief China representative at the China-Britain Business Council, highlighted the significance of China's visa-free policies for getting more business people back to China.

"A big part of what we are trying to do is get more British companies visiting China, learning about the market, and speaking to partners," Simpson said.

For UK businesses, the Chinese market is massive, and there are a lot of high-quality customers to work with, Simpson noted.

"If you are a professional services company working with a major Chinese private sector business, that business might be growing at a rapid rate and expanding internationally. That offers an opportunity for the UK company to partner with it globally, not just in China."

Another common factor, Simpson added, is the local talent in China, whom British companies regard as world-class, particularly in R&D in science, technology, and healthcare.

Simpson also said that strong local government support allows companies to rapidly realize their investment ambitions. "That speed and efficiency is a big factor too," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)