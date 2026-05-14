China urges fairness over British Steel nationalization plan: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 20:35, May 14, 2026

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged Britain to uphold fairness, impartiality and non-discrimination following media reports that the British government is planning to nationalize British Steel, owned by China's Jingye Group.

The British government should "uphold fairness, impartiality and non-discrimination, act cautiously in its decisions, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," said a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce.

The British government has been in control of British Steel for over a year since taking it over from the Chinese company, the spokesperson said, stressing that any action taken by Britain should fully consider the substantial investment made by the Chinese company in the British steel industry and its contribution to the British economy and society.

The spokesperson called on Britain to respect the will of the Chinese enterprise and market principles, refrain from abusing administrative coercive measures, and actively seek a fair, just solution acceptable to both sides.

"China will closely follow the development of the situation and take firm measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)