LatAm, Caribbean states have right to independently choose development partners: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:48, May 28, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Sean Sobers, foreign minister of Trinidad and Tobago, in New York, the United States, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Latin American and Caribbean states have the right to independently choose their development partners, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Sean Sobers, foreign minister of Trinidad and Tobago, in New York.

Noting that China and Trinidad and Tobago enjoy profound friendship, Wang said China is ready to strengthen contacts, enhance mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation in trade and other areas, and greatly promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Trinidad and Tobago.

China appreciates Trinidad and Tobago's adherence to the one-China principle and will support Trinidad and Tobago's choice of its development path, Wang added.

For his part, Sobers said that most Latin American and Caribbean countries are in favor of exchanges and cooperation with China, noting that the relations between Trinidad and Tobago and China, as well as those between Latin America and China, will not be affected by any third party.

Trinidad and Tobago is firmly committed to developing relations with China and always regards China as a good friend, said Sobers, adding that the country steadfastly adheres to the one-China policy and appreciates China's support for safeguarding Trinidad and Tobago's own sovereignty and security.

Sobers said that the current bilateral relations are developing vigorously, with smooth progress in practical cooperation, and that he looked forward to further strengthening communication and coordination between the two sides on the United Nations platform.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)