Forging a new chapter in the China-LAC community with shared future

In May 2025, the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum was held in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech, announcing the launch of five major programs ranging from solidarity, development, civilization to peace and people-to-people connectivity. The initiatives outlined a clear blueprint for the two sides to pursue modernization together.

Over the past year, guided by the principles of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, China and Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries have strengthened coordination and collaboration, steadily advancing the implementation of the five programs and delivering tangible benefits to people on both sides. In doing so, they have continued writing a new chapter in building the China-LAC community with a shared future.

China and LAC countries have stood together in solidarity, deepening political mutual trust.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, China-LAC relations have entered a new stage characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and benefits for the people. High-level exchanges between the two sides have remained close, and both sides have consistently supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

Last December, China released its third policy paper on LAC, proposing concrete measures to advance the implementation of the five major programs and providing clearer direction and pathways for building the China-LAC community with a shared future. In March this year, Xi sent a congratulatory message to the 10th Summit of the CELAC, which resonated widely across the region.

The two sides have also institutionalized exchanges on governance and modernization experience, advancing together along the path toward modernization. LAC countries have actively responded to the China-proposed Global Governance Initiative, with five countries in the region joining the International Organization for Mediation, demonstrating through concrete action their commitment to defending multilateralism.

China and LAC countries have also continued enhancing practical cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

The two sides have strengthened the alignment of development strategies and deepened cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and other sectors, further tightening bonds of shared interests.

According to statistics from China's General Administration of Customs, trade between China and LAC countries reached a record high of $549 billion in 2025. With highly complementary economic structures and resource advantages, the two sides are jointly fostering a major market of nearly 2 billion people, empowering each other's economic growth while creating new opportunities for global economic recovery.

A report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean noted that China-LAC economic and trade cooperation has become a stabilizing force for diversified regional economic development, helping LAC countries diversify economic partnerships and strengthen long-term development resilience.

Openness and inclusiveness have infused vitality into people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two sides.

Platforms such as the Dialogue Between the Civilizations of China and the LAC, think tank forums, and development forums have been held successively, promoting mutual learning among civilizations and exchanges of ideas. Chinese art troupes, cultural exhibitions and film and television exchange activities have toured many LAC countries, sparking growing enthusiasm for Chinese culture across the region. Meanwhile, increasing numbers of tourists from LAC countries are traveling to China, gaining firsthand understanding of the country and developing deeper appreciation for it.

The Chinese navy hospital ship Silk Road Ark has traveled to multiple LAC countries to provide humanitarian medical services, while the Luban Workshop in Nicaragua has officially begun operations, helping train local young skilled workers.

As the civilization and people-to-people connectivity programs continue to move forward, the benefits of China-LAC cooperation are increasingly being reflected in improved livelihoods and closer ties between the peoples of both sides.

China-LAC cooperation is an important part of South-South cooperation. It aligns with the trend of the times and serves the shared long-term interests of both sides.

Under the Peace program, China and LAC countries have strengthened cooperation in international security, regional stability and public security. China and Brazil issued a joint statement on the Ukraine crisis, while several countries in the region expressed support for and participation in the five-point initiative of China and Pakistan for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region, contributing wisdom and strength to global peace and stability.

Closer solidarity and coordination between China and LAC countries help safeguard international fairness and justice, promote global development and prosperity, and generate powerful energy for building a world of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

China remains a steadfast friend and partner to LAC countries. By deepening cooperation and advancing the China-LAC community with a shared future, both sides are expected to deliver greater benefits to their peoples while contributing to peace, stability and development worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)