China's policy toward Latin America, the Caribbean maintains continuity, stability: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:18, January 05, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the international situation changes, China will always be a good friend and a reliable partner of Latin American and Caribbean countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.
"China's policy toward the region will maintain continuity and stability," Lin said at a regular news briefing.
