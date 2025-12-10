China issues policy paper on Latin America and the Caribbean

Xinhua) 13:18, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Policy Paper on Latin America and the Caribbean, the third of its kind in less than two decades, was issued on Wednesday.

The Chinese government released the first such document in November 2008 and the second in November 2016.

